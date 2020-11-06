Col. Otis C. Jones bids Yokota Airmen farewell and welcomes Col. Andrew Campbell as the new 374th Airlift Wing commander!
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 20:59
|Category:
|Video ID:
|755860
|VIRIN:
|200611-F-EU398-384
|Filename:
|DOD_107850895
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col Otis C. Jones Farewell Address, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT