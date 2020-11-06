Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson First Sergeants Promote Veteran Suicide Awareness

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    First sergeants at Eielson Air Force Base take the 22 push-up challenge to honor and promote veteran’s suicide awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 19:49
    Category: Commercials
    suicide prevention
    veteran
    Alaska
    suicide
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Eielson AFB
    suicide awareness
    First Sergeants
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW
    veteran crisis line
    veterans suicide awareness

