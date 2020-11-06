Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Xavian Draper retires

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Xavian Draper, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, retires from the Air Force after 30 years of service June 11, 2020, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force video by Stephanie Schwartz)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 19:13
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
