Col. Xavian Draper, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, retires from the Air Force after 30 years of service June 11, 2020, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force video by Stephanie Schwartz)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 19:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755850
|VIRIN:
|200611-F-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107850880
|Length:
|00:55:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Xavian Draper retires, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT