Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Course

Fort Hunter Liggett has developed a rugged new course to train drivers of the Army Reserve's new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). Involving the Directorates of Public Works and Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, the team modeled the course after one at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The first class at FHL is tentatively scheduled for August 2020. Another vehicle runs through the course to show how it works.