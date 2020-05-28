Fort Hunter Liggett has developed a rugged new course to train drivers of the Army Reserve's new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). Involving the Directorates of Public Works and Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, the team modeled the course after one at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The first class at FHL is tentatively scheduled for August 2020. Another vehicle runs through the course to show how it works.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 19:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755849
|VIRIN:
|200528-O-AP697-007
|Filename:
|DOD_107850879
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Course, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT