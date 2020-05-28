Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett has developed a rugged new course to train drivers of the Army Reserve's new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). Involving the Directorates of Public Works and Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, the team modeled the course after one at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The first class at FHL is tentatively scheduled for August 2020. Another vehicle runs through the course to show how it works.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 19:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755849
    VIRIN: 200528-O-AP697-007
    Filename: DOD_107850879
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Course, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JLTV
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT