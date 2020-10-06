Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Isaak Competition Live Fire

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) with the 2d Marine Division, participate in the battalion wide Isaak competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2020. 2d LAR hosts the annual competition is in honor Cpl. Garreth Isaak, an LAR Marine who earned the Silver Star during Operation Just Cause. It aims to develop the unit’s combat fitness, proficiency, readiness, and recognize the most proficient scout within the Battalion.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755774
    VIRIN: 200610-M-FQ572-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_107850168
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    This work, Isaak Competition Live Fire, by LCpl Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

