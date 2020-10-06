Isaak Competition Live Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) with the 2d Marine Division, participate in the battalion wide Isaak competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2020. 2d LAR hosts the annual competition is in honor Cpl. Garreth Isaak, an LAR Marine who earned the Silver Star during Operation Just Cause. It aims to develop the unit’s combat fitness, proficiency, readiness, and recognize the most proficient scout within the Battalion.

(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Smith)