Partnership aids mission continuation: TDDEC mends EOD robot

The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal shop teamed up with 30th Operations Support Squadron Training Device Design and Engineering Center to fix parts on a Talon robot. The robot is imperative to EOD members as they interrogate and disarm improvised explosive devices.
06.08.2020
06.10.2020
Video Productions
00:01:26
|Location:
VANDENBERG AFB, CA, US
