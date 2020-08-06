Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership aids mission continuation: TDDEC mends EOD robot

    VANDENBERG AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    The 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal shop teamed up with 30th Operations Support Squadron Training Device Design and Engineering Center to fix parts on a Talon robot. The robot is imperative to EOD members as they interrogate and disarm improvised explosive devices.

