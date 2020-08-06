The Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, visited Tinker AFB, Oklahoma on 8 June, 2020, to gain a better understanding of financial and mission impacts due to COVID-19. Gen. Goldfein received several broad mission briefs of Tinker Air Force Base including the Air Force Sustainment Center, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, the new KC-46 campus and the 552nd Air Control Wing.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755481
|VIRIN:
|200608-F-FT183-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107847996
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSAF Visits Tinker AFB - Video Broll, by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT