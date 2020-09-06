Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis Air Force Base Main Gate Sign

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll shots of the gate outside the visitor control center at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755476
    VIRIN: 200609-F-UE898-001
    Filename: DOD_107847968
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Air Force Base Main Gate Sign, by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base

