    Guardsmen Packing Support for local Food Bank

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Charissa Menken 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guardsmen from the 136th Airlift Wing pack boxes of food for distribution, June 3. Their mission includes sorting dry goods, packing food boxes, and helping support families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 16:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755455
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-CW321-941
    Filename: DOD_107847661
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen Packing Support for local Food Bank, by A1C Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas
    Texas Military Department
    TMD
    GoGuard
    TexansServingTexas
    COVID-19
    In This Together

