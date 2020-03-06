Texas Air National Guardsmen from the 136th Airlift Wing pack boxes of food for distribution, June 3. Their mission includes sorting dry goods, packing food boxes, and helping support families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 16:18
|Category:
|Package
|VIRIN:
|200603-Z-CW321-941
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
This work, Guardsmen Packing Support for local Food Bank, by A1C Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guardsmen Packing Support for local Food Bank
