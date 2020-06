Guardsmen Packing Support for local Food Bank

TEXAS AIR NATIONAL GUARDSMEN FROM THE 136TH AIR LIFT WING PACK BOXES OF FOOD FOR DISTRIBUTION ON JUNE 3RD, 2020. THEIR MISSION INCLUDES SORTING DRY GOODS, PACKING FOOD BOXES AND HELPING SUPPORT FAMILIES IN NEED DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.



136TH AIRLIFT WING I-G OFFICE PROGRAM MANAGER, MASTER SERGEANT KRYSTAL STALDER, TELLS US THE UNIQUE IMPORTANCE OF THE COVID-19 MISSION.



“THIS MISSION WILL HELP THE COVID RESPONSE BECAUSE WE’RE FEEDING FAMILIES THAT ARE OTHERWISE UNEMPLOYED AND UNABLE TO PROVIDE FOOD FOR THEMSELVES. THIS IS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT MISSION FROM ANYTHING I’VE DONE IN THE PAST. IN THE PAST IT’S YOU GO OUT FOR A WEEK WERE DOING HURRICANE RESPONSE AND THIS TIME WE’RE SUSTAINING LIVELIHOOD”.



CURRENTLY THERE HAS BEEN 67.7 MILLION POUNDS OF FOOD SUPPLIED AND 54.4 MILLION MEALS DISTRIBUTED IN THE STATE OF TEXAS



136TH AIRLIFT WING C-130 LOAD MASTER, SENIOR AIRMAN JORDAN PINSON, SHARES WHAT HAS HELPED SUPPORT THE GUARDSMEN DURING THIS MISSION.



“THAT HAS HELPED A LOT, HAVING GOOD LEADERSHIP. ALSO WHATS HELPED IS OUR PARTNERS WITH THE TARRANT AREA FOOD BANK, THEY’VE HELPED US A GREAT DEAL GETTING US WHAT WE NEED WHETHER IT’S ALL THE FANS I’M SURE YOU CAN HEAR RIGHT NOW, OR VARIOUS TOOLS WE NEED LIKE TAPE AND BOXES ALL THAT STUFF.



AT THIS TIME 4,500 AIR AND ARMY GUARD PROFESSIONALS ARE ACTIVATED TO SUPPORT THE COVID-19 RESPONSE THROUGHOUT THE STATE OF TEXAS. TECHNICAL SERGEANT CHRISTOPHER MONTES SHARES A MESSAGE FOR FAMILIES AT HOME.



“TO EACH FAMILY, NO MATTER IF THEIR PART OF MY FAMILY OR A FAMILY, IS THAT WE CARE AND WE LOVE YOU VERY MUCH, WE APPRECIATE WHO YOU ARE FOR WHO YOU ARE. AND WE WANT TO DO ALL WE CAN TO MAKE SURE THAT YOU’RE SAFE THAT WE’RE SAFE AND WE CAN GO HOME TO YOU. AND THAT YOU’RE ABLE TO SEE US AT THE END OF THE DAY. BEING A PART OF THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD IS A FAMILY IN ITSELF. THROUGH THE GOOD TIMES AND THE BAD TIMES.



REPORTING FROM FORT WORTH FOR THE TEXAS MILITARY DEPARTMENT, I’M AIRMAN FIRST CLASS CHARISSA MENKEN.

