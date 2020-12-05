374 AMXS makes the Elephant Walk possible

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755350" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Elephant Walk is the mass deployment of a much larger number of aircraft than normal. The coordination behind a movement like this is extensive. Equally extensive is the maintenance efforts that take place in the weeks leading up to the event to ensure all the aircraft are ready to fly.