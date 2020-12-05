Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AMXS makes the Elephant Walk possible

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Elephant Walk is the mass deployment of a much larger number of aircraft than normal. The coordination behind a movement like this is extensive. Equally extensive is the maintenance efforts that take place in the weeks leading up to the event to ensure all the aircraft are ready to fly.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 19:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755350
    VIRIN: 200512-F-LQ965-0001
    Filename: DOD_107846537
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    TAGS

    maintenance
    c130
    amxs

