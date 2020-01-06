Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reflections in Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Stormy Mendez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Major General David J. Furness, Commanding General of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) reflects on his time at 2d MARDIV at Camp LeJeune, N.C., May 28, 2020. Command Reflection is a video series of Furness’ time as the 2d MARDIV CG, leading up to his Change of Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sydney Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755328
    VIRIN: 200528-M-FQ572-0001
    Filename: DOD_107846062
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reflections in Command, by Sgt Stormy Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2dMARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT