Reflections in Command

U.S. Marine Corps Major General David J. Furness, Commanding General of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) reflects on his time at 2d MARDIV at Camp LeJeune, N.C., May 28, 2020. Command Reflection is a video series of Furness’ time as the 2d MARDIV CG, leading up to his Change of Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sydney Smith)