JBLE conducts mass coronavirus testing

Joint Base Langley-Eustis was selected to adminster mass screening using a novel rapid COVID-19 test to approximately 7,800 joint, active duty personnel over a three-day period, June 3 through 5.
The 633rd Medical Group, McDonald Army Health Center and the Air Combat Command Surgeon General’s office had only a few days notice to develop the logistics of the testing line. This novel oral swab coronavirus test is anticipated to aid operational readiness while striving to protect service members during the pandemic.
