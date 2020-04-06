JBLE conducts mass coronavirus testing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base Langley-Eustis was selected to adminster mass screening using a novel rapid COVID-19 test to approximately 7,800 joint, active duty personnel over a three-day period, June 3 through 5.



The 633rd Medical Group, McDonald Army Health Center and the Air Combat Command Surgeon General’s office had only a few days notice to develop the logistics of the testing line. This novel oral swab coronavirus test is anticipated to aid operational readiness while striving to protect service members during the pandemic.