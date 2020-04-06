Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBLE conducts mass coronavirus testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class JOHN FOISTER 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis was selected to adminster mass screening using a novel rapid COVID-19 test to approximately 7,800 joint, active duty personnel over a three-day period, June 3 through 5.

    The 633rd Medical Group, McDonald Army Health Center and the Air Combat Command Surgeon General’s office had only a few days notice to develop the logistics of the testing line. This novel oral swab coronavirus test is anticipated to aid operational readiness while striving to protect service members during the pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755327
    VIRIN: 200604-F-XR528-248
    Filename: DOD_107846059
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE conducts mass coronavirus testing, by A1C JOHN FOISTER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    testing
    virus
    Langley
    Langley Air Force Base
    trial
    tests
    Eustis
    Fort Eustis
    USAF
    Corona
    Joint Base Langley Eustis
    MDG
    JBLE
    633rd Medical Group
    2020
    633rd MDG
    McDonald Army Health Center
    drive-thru
    test
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus
    COVID 19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT