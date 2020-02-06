Rail operations prior to deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade align a vehicle as it is loaded on a train at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg in preparation for the brigade's deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility. The vehicles, and other equipment, will be transported to the brigade's mobilization station and areas of operations overseas. This is the largest logistics operation for the 28th ECAB in over a decade. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Justin Thomas)