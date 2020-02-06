Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade align a vehicle as it is loaded on a train at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg in preparation for the brigade's deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility. The vehicles, and other equipment, will be transported to the brigade's mobilization station and areas of operations overseas. This is the largest logistics operation for the 28th ECAB in over a decade. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Justin Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755316
    VIRIN: 200608-Z-IK914-012
    Filename: DOD_107845942
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rail operations prior to deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

