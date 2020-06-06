Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuanian Navy LNS Aukstatis (P14)

    BALTIC SEA

    06.06.2020

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 07, 2020) Lithuanian Navy LNS Aukstatis (P14) cuts through waves in the Baltic Sea as it participates in BALTOPS 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (Photo courtesy of the Lithuanian Navy)

