BALTIC SEA (June 07, 2020) Lithuanian Navy LNS Aukstatis (P14) cuts through waves in the Baltic Sea as it participates in BALTOPS 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (Photo courtesy of the Lithuanian Navy)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 11:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755260
|VIRIN:
|200606-N-NO901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107845189
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
