NAVFAC Southeast COVID-19 Response: Return to Work Guidance - June 8

NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Monreal provides an update on the command's return to work plan, which which begins on June 10 with Phase One. The intent is to establish a safe, phased approach for employees, which allows the command's posture to quickly shift to HPCON B or C if needed.