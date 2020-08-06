Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southeast COVID-19 Response: Return to Work Guidance - June 8

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Monreal provides an update on the command's return to work plan, which which begins on June 10 with Phase One. The intent is to establish a safe, phased approach for employees, which allows the command's posture to quickly shift to HPCON B or C if needed.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southeast COVID-19 Response: Return to Work Guidance - June 8, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

