Approximately 400 Indiana National Guard soldiers returned home Sunday after serving in Washington where they supported local law enforcement and crisis management efforts.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 05:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755248
|VIRIN:
|200607-Z-RU093-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107845029
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|IN, US
This work, Indiana National Guardsmen return from nation’s capital, by SPC Joshua Syberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Indiana National Guardsmen return from nation’s capital
