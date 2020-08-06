Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.08.2020

    Story by Cpl. Hannah Clifton 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guardsmen return from nation’s capital
    By Cpl. Hannah Clifton, Indiana National Guard Public Affairs


    INDIANAPOLIS – Approximately 400 Indiana National Guard soldiers returned home Sunday after serving in Washington where they supported local law enforcement and crisis management efforts.

    Due to the current national climate and civil disturbances, the Indiana National Guard deployed to the nation’s capital to help protect local communities and critical infrastructure. Hoosier Guardsmen successfully protected life and property and ensured the right of citizens to peacefully protest. Soldiers manned traffic control points, provided security and escorted emergency personnel.

    "We are excited to welcome our soldiers back to Indiana. I am proud of the professionalism displayed in helping to protect life, preserve critical infrastructure and ensure people's Constitutional rights," said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard adjutant general.

    Service members will complete a Post-Response COVID-19 Screening before leaving Camp Atterbury. At a minimum, this screening will consist of an assessment of exposure history, a temperature check, and a check for COVID-19 signs and symptoms.

    The Indiana National Guard will continue to support the state with COVID-19 response efforts and assist law enforcement in support of civil unrest operations within the Hoosier State.

