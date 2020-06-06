During this drill weekend, please take a moment and listen to an important message from Col. Shevchik and Chief Mauzy on what we should do as a wing and as individuals, especially during these trying times.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 19:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|755192
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-FV499-102
|Filename:
|DOD_107844339
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, June RSD Command Message, by TSgt Ryan Campbell, MSgt Michael Davis and Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT