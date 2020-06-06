Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June RSD Command Message

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell, Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Julie Shea

    158th Fighter Wing

    During this drill weekend, please take a moment and listen to an important message from Col. Shevchik and Chief Mauzy on what we should do as a wing and as individuals, especially during these trying times.

    This work, June RSD Command Message, by TSgt Ryan Campbell, MSgt Michael Davis and Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

