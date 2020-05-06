Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boats in San Diego Bay B-Roll

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Commercial and recreational vessels bob in the waters of San Diego Bay June 03, 2020. As waterways begin to reopen and traffic increases the Coast Guard urges boaters to know their safety precautions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755126
    VIRIN: 200605-G-WE178-237
    PIN: 92101
    Filename: DOD_107843434
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boats in San Diego Bay B-Roll, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

