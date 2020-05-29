Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lancers link up with NATO partners

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Mike Meares 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Two B-1B Lancers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, integrated with North Atlantic Treaty Organization partner aircraft from Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Turkey, Greece, and France as part of a long-range, long duration strategic bomber mission throughout Europe and the Black Sea region, May 29, 2020. Training together with NATO partners contributes to enhanced resiliency and interoperability, and enable the partnerships to build enduring relationships necessary to confront the broad range of global challenges. This mission marks the first time U.S. strategic bombers have partnered with Ukrainian and Turkish aircraft for a Bomber Task Force. The BTF also linked up with U.S. Northern Command and the USS Harry S. Truman underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Air Force video/Tech. Sgt. Mike Meares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755091
    VIRIN: 200604-F-ZB240-001
    Filename: DOD_107843021
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lancers link up with NATO partners, by TSgt Mike Meares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

