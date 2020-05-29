Lancers link up with NATO partners

Two B-1B Lancers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, integrated with North Atlantic Treaty Organization partner aircraft from Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Turkey, Greece, and France as part of a long-range, long duration strategic bomber mission throughout Europe and the Black Sea region, May 29, 2020. Training together with NATO partners contributes to enhanced resiliency and interoperability, and enable the partnerships to build enduring relationships necessary to confront the broad range of global challenges. This mission marks the first time U.S. strategic bombers have partnered with Ukrainian and Turkish aircraft for a Bomber Task Force. The BTF also linked up with U.S. Northern Command and the USS Harry S. Truman underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Air Force video/Tech. Sgt. Mike Meares)
