Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    June 2020 Wing Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    127th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, delivers the June 2020 Drill message to the members of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard.
    #TeamSelfridge
    #MichiganNationalGuard
    #AirNationalGuard

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755043
    VIRIN: 200605-F-JK012-558
    Filename: DOD_107842380
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 2020 Wing Update, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Drill
    NGB
    ANG
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    USAF
    National Guard
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    MING
    MIANG
    RSD
    127WG
    SANGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT