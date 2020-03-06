Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    06.03.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Christopher Blachly 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200604-N-KB540-1001
    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors man the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor July 4, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755033
    VIRIN: 200604-N-KB540-1001
    Filename: DOD_107842338
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by CPO Christopher Blachly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

