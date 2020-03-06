200604-N-KB540-1001
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors man the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor July 4, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 08:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755033
|VIRIN:
|200604-N-KB540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107842338
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
