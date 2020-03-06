Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Christopher Blachly 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200603-N-FP690-1001
    Philippine Sea (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to operational tasking in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic June 4, 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn Melvin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 08:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755032
    VIRIN: 200603-N-FP690-1001
    Filename: DOD_107842337
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt, by CPO Christopher Blachly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    COVID19

