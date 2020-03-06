200603-N-FP690-1001
Philippine Sea (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to operational tasking in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic June 4, 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 08:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755032
|VIRIN:
|200603-N-FP690-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107842337
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt, by CPO Christopher Blachly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT