Philippine Sea (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to operational tasking in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic June 4, 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn Melvin)