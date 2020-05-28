Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 492d Special Operations Wing adapts to carry out its mission during COVID-19

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb Pavao 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    B Roll of 492 SOW's Airmen following COVID-19 guidelines while carrying out the mission.

    Timestamps:
    0:00 - AC-130J Pre-Flight
    3:47 - Classroom/Briefing
    4:34 - AC-130J Flight Simulator
    6:00 - AC-130J Flight Deck Simulator
    8:29 - U-28 Pre-Flight

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754984
    VIRIN: 200528-F-IY571-630
    Filename: DOD_107841646
    Length: 00:09:09
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 492d Special Operations Wing adapts to carry out its mission during COVID-19, by SrA Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    Afsoc
    air commandos
    innovation
    492 sow
    492d special operations wing
    19 sos
    coronavirus
    covid 19
    covid
    492 sow covid 19
    492 sow covid
    Hurlburt Field covid
    Afsoc covid

