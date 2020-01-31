Life is Better at the Lake Podcast - Teaser

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754975" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"Life is Better at the Lake" is USACE Fort Worth’s first Podcast!



Lake Life is a discussion between your friendly neighborhood Social Media Manager, Trevor Welsh, and staff members at one of our 25 lakes.



We wanted to make a show to highlight your USACE lake staff and the amazing work they do and well as shed some light on the finer details of what it takes to run a #USACE lake, what opportunities exist for recreation patrons, and how we maintain those opportunities.



We hope you’ll check it out on ALL your favorite podcast platforms to include YouTube, SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts.



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBkG21sx8Wd-EDI4ue1Vxdg

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/usacefortworth

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-is-better-at-the-lake/id1496890748



Check out our official website: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil



Follow and like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usacefortworth

…and on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usacefortworth

...and on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/USACE_FortWorth



Business inquiries email: public.affairs@usace.army.mil



Don’t forget to smash the subscribe, share, and like buttons. Comment below and tell us what you think!