    Missouri River Runoff Sources

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Runoff can enter the Missouri River anywhere and anytime in the basin. Only when runoff occurs in the upper Missouri River basin can it be captured by the mainstem system of dams. Even then, where runoff is captured depends upon where precipitation falls.

    Dams
    Missouri River
    Runoff
    Runoff Forecast

