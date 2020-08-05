Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen explain the Task Force 31 'big picture'

    CHOCTAW, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters-Alabama National Guard

    "The civilians and military are working together as one unit to help those most at risk because, all of us, that's who we care about."

    When the coronavirus hit Alabama, the ALNG stood up Task Force 31 to protect those the pandemic put most at risk—the residents and staff of the state's many long-term care facilities. Hear Guardsmen who serve these citizens both in and out of uniform talk about why this effort means so much. #GuardItAL #TogetherAL #InThisTogether

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754939
    VIRIN: 200508-A-OK577-280
    Filename: DOD_107840144
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: CHOCTAW, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen explain the Task Force 31 'big picture', by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Disinfect
    Alabama National Guard
    Community
    National Guard
    Task Force 31
    Choctaw
    COVID 19

