Guardsmen explain the Task Force 31 'big picture'

"The civilians and military are working together as one unit to help those most at risk because, all of us, that's who we care about."



When the coronavirus hit Alabama, the ALNG stood up Task Force 31 to protect those the pandemic put most at risk—the residents and staff of the state's many long-term care facilities. Hear Guardsmen who serve these citizens both in and out of uniform talk about why this effort means so much. #GuardItAL #TogetherAL #InThisTogether