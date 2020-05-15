During each mission, qualified members of Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. are assessing risks associated with each launch, while also providing space superiority for the nation.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|754877
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-VU029-1001
|PIN:
|93437
|Filename:
|DOD_107839545
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Space-ics; VAFB assures public safety, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT