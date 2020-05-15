Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space-ics; VAFB assures public safety

    VANDENBERG AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    During each mission, qualified members of Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. are assessing risks associated with each launch, while also providing space superiority for the nation.

