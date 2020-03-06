NPS Student Big Ideas Exchange

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Naval Postgraduate School Big Ideas Exchange (BIX) is an initiative to advance innovative and groundbreaking concepts developed by university faculty and students to address current and emerging national security challenges. The next student-focused BIX will present a total of 14 students projects from NPS, Marine Corps University and Naval War College students.