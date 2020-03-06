Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Student Big Ideas Exchange

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Naval Postgraduate School Big Ideas Exchange (BIX) is an initiative to advance innovative and groundbreaking concepts developed by university faculty and students to address current and emerging national security challenges. The next student-focused BIX will present a total of 14 students projects from NPS, Marine Corps University and Naval War College students.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 16:34
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:00:44
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Naval Postgraduate School
    Naval War College
    Marine Corps University
    Big Ideas Exchange

