200530-N-XX200-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY 21, 2020) - U.S. Sailors launch and recover aircraft on the flight of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 30, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (US Navy vieo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)