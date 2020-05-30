Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.30.2020

    Video by Seaman Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200530-N-XX200-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY 21, 2020) - U.S. Sailors launch and recover aircraft on the flight of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 30, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (US Navy vieo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 07:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754811
    VIRIN: 200530-N-XX200-1001
    Filename: DOD_107838486
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt, by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carrier
    Deployment
    Theodore Roosevelt
