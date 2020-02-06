Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A message to the workforce

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    USASAC's Executive Director, Dr. Myra Gray, sends a message to the workforce following the Relinquishment of Command Ceremony.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 16:29
    USASAC

