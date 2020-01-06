Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Utah National Guard deploys to nation's capital upon request from President

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. John Winn 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the Utah National Guard process a mobility line, load bags onto, and await takeoff aboard a Utah Air National Guard KC-135R aircraft at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah, June 1, 2020. The Utah National Guard sent approximately 200 Soldiers, activated at the request of the president, to support civilian authorities in Washington, D.C., amid civil unrest. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. John Winn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754718
    VIRIN: 200601-Z-KV728-2001
    Filename: DOD_107837673
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard deploys to nation's capital upon request from President, by TSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    Utah Air National Guard
    Utah
    US Air Force
    US Army
    National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    UTANG
    Civil Unrest
    151st ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT