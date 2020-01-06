Soldiers from the Utah National Guard process a mobility line, load bags onto, and await takeoff aboard a Utah Air National Guard KC-135R aircraft at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah, June 1, 2020. The Utah National Guard sent approximately 200 Soldiers, activated at the request of the president, to support civilian authorities in Washington, D.C., amid civil unrest. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. John Winn)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754718
|VIRIN:
|200601-Z-KV728-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107837673
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard deploys to nation's capital upon request from President, by TSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT