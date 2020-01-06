Utah National Guard deploys to nation's capital upon request from President

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Utah National Guard process a mobility line, load bags onto, and await takeoff aboard a Utah Air National Guard KC-135R aircraft at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah, June 1, 2020. The Utah National Guard sent approximately 200 Soldiers, activated at the request of the president, to support civilian authorities in Washington, D.C., amid civil unrest. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. John Winn)