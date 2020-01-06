NAVFAC Southeast Contingency Engineer Don Maconi provides information on how employees can keep their families and themselves safe during a hurricane or other natural disaster event.
The Contingency Engineer Response Team (CERT) provides unique and rewarding opportunities for employees to assist in installation recovery efforts after a storm. For more information or to volunteer contact Don Maconi at 904-542-6642.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 14:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|754713
|VIRIN:
|200601-N-TZ363-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107837645
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southeast - Hurricane Preparedness 2020, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT