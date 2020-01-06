NAVFAC Southeast - Hurricane Preparedness 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754713" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVFAC Southeast Contingency Engineer Don Maconi provides information on how employees can keep their families and themselves safe during a hurricane or other natural disaster event.



The Contingency Engineer Response Team (CERT) provides unique and rewarding opportunities for employees to assist in installation recovery efforts after a storm. For more information or to volunteer contact Don Maconi at 904-542-6642.