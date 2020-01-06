Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southeast - Hurricane Preparedness 2020

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    NAVFAC Southeast Contingency Engineer Don Maconi provides information on how employees can keep their families and themselves safe during a hurricane or other natural disaster event.

    The Contingency Engineer Response Team (CERT) provides unique and rewarding opportunities for employees to assist in installation recovery efforts after a storm. For more information or to volunteer contact Don Maconi at 904-542-6642.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 14:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 754713
    VIRIN: 200601-N-TZ363-001
    Filename: DOD_107837645
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    NAVFACSE HURRICANESEASON2020

