    COVID Shield Butte B-Roll

    BUTTE, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Seventy-three Montana Army and Air National Guardsmen were activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations in an effort to flatten the curve around the state. On April 3, 2020, Guardsmen began screening passengers at Bert Mooney Regional Airport in Butte, Montana.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745776
    VIRIN: 200403-Z-BF054-001
    Filename: DOD_107754920
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: BUTTE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, COVID Shield Butte B-Roll, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Montana
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19nationalguard

