Seventy-three Montana Army and Air National Guardsmen were activated for State Active Duty by Montana Governor Steve Bullock to screen 17 locations in an effort to flatten the curve around the state. On April 3, 2020, Guardsmen began screening passengers at Bert Mooney Regional Airport in Butte, Montana.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745776
|VIRIN:
|200403-Z-BF054-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754920
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|BUTTE, MT, US
This work, COVID Shield Butte B-Roll, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
