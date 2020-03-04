Take a moment to listen to Colonel Shevchik’s command message to the Airmen and families of the 158th Fighter Wing for April Drill.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 19:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745770
|VIRIN:
|200403-F-FV499-388
|Filename:
|DOD_107754858
|Length:
|00:12:59
|Location:
|VT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Message: April 2020, by MSgt Michael Davis and Julie Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
