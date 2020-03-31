Phoenix Spark, 60th MXS prototypes PPE for COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron Weaver, 60th Bioenvironmental Engineer Squadron flight commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 31, 2020. Phoenix Spark and 60th Maintenance Squadron personnel are collaborating to develop prototypes for personal protective equipment. The equipment, once approved, will be used by medical staff to protect against COVID-19.