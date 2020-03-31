Interview with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron Weaver, 60th Bioenvironmental Engineer Squadron flight commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 31, 2020. Phoenix Spark and 60th Maintenance Squadron personnel are collaborating to develop prototypes for personal protective equipment. The equipment, once approved, will be used by medical staff to protect against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 18:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745765
|VIRIN:
|200331-F-UE898-004
|Filename:
|DOD_107754743
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Phoenix Spark, 60th MXS prototypes PPE for COVID-19, by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT