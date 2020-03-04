Col Sara Ann Custer sends motivation to Barksdale airmen during the CoVid-19 epidemic.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 18:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|LA, US
This work, CoVid-19 Motivational 1, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
