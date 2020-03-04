Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CoVid-19 Motivational 1

    LA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col Sara Ann Custer sends motivation to Barksdale airmen during the CoVid-19 epidemic.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 18:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745764
    VIRIN: 200403-F-TE158-139
    Filename: DOD_107754741
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CoVid-19 Motivational 1, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale Afb
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    Barksdale Air Force

