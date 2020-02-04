Sydney Corkran, the site lead and Jon Eastep, engineer, give Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, a tour of the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System behind the Pierce County Readiness Center on Camp Murray, Wash. on April 2, 2020. The CCDS Critical Care Decontamination System uses concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide (VPHP) and works by exposing used respirator masks to the validated concentration level for 2.5 hours to decontaminate biological contaminates, including SARS-CoV-2. It is in the final stages of assembly, will begin testing procedures and expected to start decontaminating up to 80,000 masks per day by the end of the week. (U.S. National Guard video by Joseph Siemandel)
This work, Critical Care Decontamination System set up at Camp Murray as part of COVID-19 response, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
