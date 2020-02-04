Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Critical Care Decontamination System set up at Camp Murray as part of COVID-19 response

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Joseph Siemandel 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Sydney Corkran, the site lead and Jon Eastep, engineer, give Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, a tour of the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System behind the Pierce County Readiness Center on Camp Murray, Wash. on April 2, 2020. The CCDS Critical Care Decontamination System uses concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide (VPHP) and works by exposing used respirator masks to the validated concentration level for 2.5 hours to decontaminate biological contaminates, including SARS-CoV-2. It is in the final stages of assembly, will begin testing procedures and expected to start decontaminating up to 80,000 masks per day by the end of the week. (U.S. National Guard video by Joseph Siemandel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745762
    VIRIN: 200402-D-MN117-739
    Filename: DOD_107754735
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Critical Care Decontamination System set up at Camp Murray as part of COVID-19 response, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Washington
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    State Emergency
    COVID19

