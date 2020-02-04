Critical Care Decontamination System set up at Camp Murray as part of COVID-19 response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745762" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sydney Corkran, the site lead and Jon Eastep, engineer, give Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, a tour of the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System behind the Pierce County Readiness Center on Camp Murray, Wash. on April 2, 2020. The CCDS Critical Care Decontamination System uses concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide (VPHP) and works by exposing used respirator masks to the validated concentration level for 2.5 hours to decontaminate biological contaminates, including SARS-CoV-2. It is in the final stages of assembly, will begin testing procedures and expected to start decontaminating up to 80,000 masks per day by the end of the week. (U.S. National Guard video by Joseph Siemandel)