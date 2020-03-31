Interview with Jeffrey Bruns, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology section chief, at Travis AFB, California, March 31, 2020. Bruns' fabrication flight and Phoenix Spark personnel are collaborating to develop prototypes for personal protective equipment. The equipment, once approved, will be used by medical staff to protect against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 18:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745758
|VIRIN:
|200331-F-UE898-003
|Filename:
|DOD_107754691
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Phoenix Spark Lab, 60th MXS prototypes PPE for COVID-19, by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
