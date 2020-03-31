Phoenix Spark, 60th MXS prototypes PPE for COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maximillian Estrada, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark NCO in charge of agile manufacturing, from his garage in Fairfield, California, March 31, 2020. Estrada and other Phoenix Spark personnel are collaborating to develop prototypes and 3D print personal protective equipment. The equipment, once approved, will be used by medical staff to protect against COVID-19. The interview was conducted via webcam.