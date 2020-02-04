South Carolina National Guard Chinook transports PPE in support of COVID-19 response efforts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard unload personal protective equipment from a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, and load onto a truck to be transported and distributed to counties in the upstate of South Carolina by U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 59, South Carolina National Guard, in support of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Roby Di Giovine, South Carolina National Guard)