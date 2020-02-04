Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard Chinook transports PPE in support of COVID-19 response efforts

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Roberto Di Giovine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard unload personal protective equipment from a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, and load onto a truck to be transported and distributed to counties in the upstate of South Carolina by U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 59, South Carolina National Guard, in support of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Roby Di Giovine, South Carolina National Guard)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745730
    VIRIN: 200402-A-II459-517
    Filename: DOD_107754529
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Chinook transports PPE in support of COVID-19 response efforts, by SSG Roberto Di Giovine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    chinook
    CH47
    South Carolina
    National Guard Bureau
    army aviation
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SC National Guard
    SC Guard
    National Guard
    SC Army National Guard
    SCNG
    SC DHEC
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c
    Joint Task Force 59

