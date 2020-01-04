Kim Sorrels spent four years as an advanced math teacher at Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and at Meridian Technology Center in Stillwater before coming to work for the Tulsa District. The structural engineer is part of the front-line effort to assess facilities identified by the State of Oklahoma under a mission assignment from FEMA.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 14:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745698
|VIRIN:
|200403-A-PO406-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_107754269
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Former Tulsa Area, Stillwater Teacher lends expertise to COE, State, FEMA, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT