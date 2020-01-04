Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Tulsa Area, Stillwater Teacher lends expertise to COE, State, FEMA

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Kim Sorrels spent four years as an advanced math teacher at Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and at Meridian Technology Center in Stillwater before coming to work for the Tulsa District. The structural engineer is part of the front-line effort to assess facilities identified by the State of Oklahoma under a mission assignment from FEMA.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745698
    VIRIN: 200403-A-PO406-0003
    Filename: DOD_107754269
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    FEMA
    Teachers
    STEM
    Oklahoma
    Education
    ARmy
    Corps Engineers
    OK
    COVID19c
    COVID19USACE
    AlternateCareFAcilitiesUSACE
    AlternateCareFacilitiesCOVID

