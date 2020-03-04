Iowa National Guard Task Force West activated in Sioux City in support of COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745689" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video and interview with Major Matt Parrino 2nd of the 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Iowa National Guard.



Video shows Soldiers and Airman from the Iowa Army and Air National Guard who have been brought on to state active duty this week in order to help with the state’s emergency management response to COVID-19.



Members of the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade 34th Infantry Combat Team, 1st Brigade 168th Infantry along with Air Guard members from Iowa’s Joint Forces Headquarters as well as the 185th Air Refueling Wing have set up a joint operations center dubbed “Joint Task Force West” at the Air Guard facility in Sioux City, Iowa.



The operations center has been set up in Sioux City in order to provide a National Guard logistical and operations center in the western side of Iowa in response to the spread of COVID-19. The decision to have Soldiers and Airmen in Sioux City as part of the task force is to allow a faster Iowa National Guard response to state emergency management requests. Two other National Guard Operation centers have already been set up in the state, one in Des Moines and the other in Iowa City.