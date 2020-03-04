Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iowa National Guard Task Force West activated in Sioux City in support of COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video and interview with Major Matt Parrino 2nd of the 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Iowa National Guard.

    Video shows Soldiers and Airman from the Iowa Army and Air National Guard who have been brought on to state active duty this week in order to help with the state’s emergency management response to COVID-19.

    Members of the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade 34th Infantry Combat Team, 1st Brigade 168th Infantry along with Air Guard members from Iowa’s Joint Forces Headquarters as well as the 185th Air Refueling Wing have set up a joint operations center dubbed “Joint Task Force West” at the Air Guard facility in Sioux City, Iowa.

    The operations center has been set up in Sioux City in order to provide a National Guard logistical and operations center in the western side of Iowa in response to the spread of COVID-19. The decision to have Soldiers and Airmen in Sioux City as part of the task force is to allow a faster Iowa National Guard response to state emergency management requests. Two other National Guard Operation centers have already been set up in the state, one in Des Moines and the other in Iowa City.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745689
    VIRIN: 200403-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_107754222
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Hometown: POLK CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard Task Force West activated in Sioux City in support of COVID-19, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    operations center
    Iowa
    emergency management
    Iowa National Guard
    Air Guard
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Task Force West
    Iowa Joint Forces Headquarters
    COVID-19
    COVID19c

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT