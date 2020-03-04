Soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team have joined Airmen from Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing and the Johnston-based Joint Forces Headquarters to establish Joint Task Force West at the Iowa Air National Guard facility in Sioux City.



This joint operations center will provide planning, logistics and coordination support to COVID-19 response efforts in western Iowa and will facilitate a faster response capability as needed. Similar Iowa National Guard operations centers are currently active in Johnston and Iowa City.



The Iowa National Guard has continued to work alongside the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to distribute vital medical personal protective equipment across the state. Soldiers have delivered over 280 pallets of supplies to more than 90 of Iowa’s 99 counties. These deliveries have been supported by transportation elements in the 1034th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 734th Regional Support Group, based at Camp Dodge.



Additionally, the Iowa National Guard has provided medical screening tents to hospitals and clinics in Polk, Mahaska and Clarke counties.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2020 Date Posted: 04.03.2020 20:44 Story ID: 366589 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa National Guard Establishes JTF west in response to COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.