Public service announcement regarding physical distancing and washing hands to help "flatten the curve" in regard to COVID-19 spread.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 13:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745684
|VIRIN:
|200330-F-UE898-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754212
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT