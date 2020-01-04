Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Child Development Center protects VAFB kids

    VANDENBERG AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    The Child Development Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., tightens their guidelines on sanitizing, social distancing, and is only providing care for essential military personnel at this time. Providers at the CDC continue to work through COVID-19, in order to care and nurture the children while supporting Airmen and their families, aiding the mission.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745683
    VIRIN: 200401-F-VU029-1001
    Filename: DOD_107754198
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: VANDENBERG AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, The Child Development Center protects VAFB kids, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    30th Space Wing
    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    VAFB
    Child Development Center
    support
    USAF
    USSF
    space mission
    airmen and families
    30 SW
    CDC guidelines

