The Child Development Center protects VAFB kids

The Child Development Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., tightens their guidelines on sanitizing, social distancing, and is only providing care for essential military personnel at this time. Providers at the CDC continue to work through COVID-19, in order to care and nurture the children while supporting Airmen and their families, aiding the mission.