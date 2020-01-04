The Child Development Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., tightens their guidelines on sanitizing, social distancing, and is only providing care for essential military personnel at this time. Providers at the CDC continue to work through COVID-19, in order to care and nurture the children while supporting Airmen and their families, aiding the mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745683
|VIRIN:
|200401-F-VU029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107754198
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Child Development Center protects VAFB kids, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS
