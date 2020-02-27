Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanker Preparation for Loading at DLA Energy Bulk Fuel Facilities

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency's tanker truck preparation guide for Army units loading aviation fuel at DLA contracted, commercial bulk fuel facilities. Maintaining high quality standards of aviation fuel throughout the transportation process is essential to providing our Warfighters the product they depend on. This video describes inspection procedures of Army tanker trucks prior to loading to ensure quality of product while safeguarding personnel, property and the environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745669
    VIRIN: 200227-D-GC213-092
    PIN: 505721
    Filename: DOD_107754131
    Length: 00:10:58
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanker Preparation for Loading at DLA Energy Bulk Fuel Facilities, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Energy
    COVID19a

