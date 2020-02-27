Tanker Preparation for Loading at DLA Energy Bulk Fuel Facilities

Defense Logistics Agency's tanker truck preparation guide for Army units loading aviation fuel at DLA contracted, commercial bulk fuel facilities. Maintaining high quality standards of aviation fuel throughout the transportation process is essential to providing our Warfighters the product they depend on. This video describes inspection procedures of Army tanker trucks prior to loading to ensure quality of product while safeguarding personnel, property and the environment.
