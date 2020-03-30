7,000 Miles

Premature twins born at Osan Air Base, South Korea, are medevaced to Walter Reed for emergency medical attention in the midst of COVID-19.
03.30.2020
04.03.2020
|Location:
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
