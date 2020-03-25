Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Witnesses Series3

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Each year the Army observes the Holocaust Days of Remembrance to commemorate the Holocaust. The dates for Days of Remembrance and Holocaust Remembrance Day vary each year according to the Hebrew calendar. This year the Days of Remembrance is April 19-26, and Holocaust Remembrance Day is April 21.This year the Security Assistance Command was scheduled to host the Team Redstone observance for the Holocaust Days of Remembrance. However, due to the limitations on large gatherings, travel, and other health concerns over COVID-19, USASAC will share with Team Redstone the Remembrance in a creative way.
    In spring 1945, men and women serving in the US Army were among the first Americans to encounter evidence of Nazi atrocities. American Witnesses are the testimonies of what soldiers and Holocaust survivors encountered during that time.

